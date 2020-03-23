Left Menu
Lok Sabha passes Finance Bill 2020 without discussion

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed by voice vote Finance Bill 2020 that seeks to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for 2020-21.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha on Monday passed by voice vote Finance Bill 2020 that seeks to give effect to the financial proposals of the Central Government for 2020-21. The bill was moved for passage in the House by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and was passed without discussion.

RSP member NK Premachandran said that he had been pressing to take up the Finance Bill for passage after the demands for grants were guillotined last week. He said the government had brought official amendments and the House has not got a chance to discuss them.

He said the government was not taking the objections from opposition seriously. Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal said that it has been decided in all-party meeting that the bill will be passed without discussion due to "extraordinary situation". (ANI)

