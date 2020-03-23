Left Menu
Development News Edition

Massive traffic jam at AP-Telangana border amid lockdown over COVID-19

Jaggaiahpet, the border of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, witnessed a long traffic jam as the movement of vehicles was stopped on Monday after the Chief Ministers of both the states announced a lockdown in view of the COVID-19 outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaggaiahpet (Andhra Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 16:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 16:14 IST
Massive traffic jam at AP-Telangana border amid lockdown over COVID-19
Police are trying to explain the situation to those stuck in Jaggaiahpet traffic jam. Photo/ ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Jaggaiahpet, the border of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, witnessed a long traffic jam as the movement of vehicles was stopped on Monday after the Chief Ministers of both the states announced a lockdown in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. People are facing hardships in moving from one state to another and inter-state transportation has also been stopped as a precautionary measure to contain the pandemic. Policemen were also seen asking commuters to adhere to the lockdown directive issued by the state governments.

Earlier on Monday, the Andhra Pradesh government extended the precautionary restrictions to prevent the rapid spread of coronavirus and ordered a state-wide lockdown to prevent the onset of community transmission of the pandemic infection. The Telangana government had also announced a complete lockdown in the state till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

According to the latest data by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 415 individuals have reported positive for coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Rajya Sabha bids farewell to 57 retiring members from 20 states

The Rajya Sabha on Monday bid farewell to 57 members, including veteran NCP leader Sharad Pawar, who will retire between April and July. One-third of the members of the Upper House retire every two years. As many as 57 Rajya Sabha mem...

Coronavirus: Gujarat Assembly adjourned sine die

The Gujarat Assembly was adjourned sine die on Monday due to the novel coronavirus outbreak after a motion for it was introduced by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. It was approved in the absence of Congress MLAs who were shifted to Rajasthan t...

People found moving around sans valid reason will be held under non-bailable offence: Mysore SP

In the wake of coronavirus outbreak and lockdown in some districts of Karnataka, Superintendent of Police, Mysore, CB Rishyanth said on Monday that if anyone is found moving around without any valid reason, then he will be sent to jail unde...

Varun Gandhi flays Pilibhit DM, SP for leading a crowd to hail anti-corona warriors

A day after a purported video of Pilibhit DM and SP hailing anti-corona fighters while moving about in a crowd during janata curfew went viral, local BJP MP Varun Gandhi termed their behaviour as irresponsible and sought action against them...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020