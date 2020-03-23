Left Menu
Development News Edition

SC asks Odisha govt to file reply on plea seeking time to remove extracted iron ore

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Odisha government to file its response on a plea filed by a mining company seeking an extension of time to remove iron ore that has already been extracted in the state.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 18:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 18:23 IST
SC asks Odisha govt to file reply on plea seeking time to remove extracted iron ore
Supreme Court of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Odisha government to file its response on a plea filed by a mining company seeking an extension of time to remove iron ore that has already been extracted in the state. The company informed a bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde that it has not been able to sell off the already extracted ore as the state government has not given the permission to move the ore yet.

To this, the court asked the counsel appearing for the Odisha government, as to why the government was slow in providing permission. Earlier, the apex court had earlier given two months' time for mining companies to remove and sell the ore which had already been extracted and pay the dues pending to the mining department. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Jio offers free broadband for new customers, double data for existing

Reliance Jio on Monday said it will offer free broadband service to new customers and doubled data limit for all existing customers to support work from home in fight against coronavirus. The company has also doubled data limits for top-up ...

COVID-19: Singapore reports highest single day increase, total cases cross 500

Singapore on Monday reported 54 new cases of the novel coronavirus, the highest single day increase, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 509, health officials said. Out of the 54 new cases, 48 people have travel history to Europe, ...

Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in HP's Kangra Suspected COVID-19 patient dies in HP's '

A 24-year-old woman who recently travelled from the USA and showed possible symptoms of coronavirus died at a private hospital in Himachal Pradeshs Kangra, a senior state health official said on Monday. Her samples were sent for testing ...

Kriti Sanon channels her poetic skills during self-isolation period

While many Bollywood actors are finding their engagements to make the most of the self-isolation time, Kriti Sanon on Monday channelled her inner poetic skills and recited a Hindi poem on social media. The 29-year-old star hopped on to Inst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020