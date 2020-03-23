Lok Sabha gives standing ovation to foot soldiers in coronavirus battle

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI) The Lok Sabha gave a standing ovation and members clapped to express their appreciation for people who are rendering services to deal with the spread of coronavirus including members of the medical community, police personnel and those engaged in cleanliness work. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recalled how the country came together on Sunday on appeal of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Janata Curfew as part of preparations in the battle against coronavirus.

He said the entire House was with the foot soldiers doing their tasks to deal with threat of coronavirus. The Speaker said that social distancing was the way to deal with the threat posed by the virus and urged members to lead by example in following directions of authorities as they go to their constituencies.

The Speaker said that the country exhibited a united resolve to deal with COVID 19 on Sunday and President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu were among those who clapped to cheer people in the frontline of battling coronavirus and those providing essential services. He said there were no political differences or those of caste or community as people came together to laud the foot soldiers at 5 pm.

"Yesterday was such a day when there were no political differences, there were no differences of opinion, there was no caste community, there was no one rich or poor, the entire India was one," he said as the members lauded his remarks. The Speaker said India's soul came through at 5 pm on Sunday.

"What we saw at 5 pm yesterday, it was India's soul," he said. The Speaker said that the country came together to deal with the pandemic and due to Prime Minister's appeal and his inspiring efforts.

"Doctors, nurses, cleanliness workers, airport employees, police personnel, the media...the manner in which they have rendered their services, we all greet them," he said. The Speaker said chief ministers across states also expressed their sense of gratitude.

"We also saw that the President, the Vice President expressed their gratitude through clapping. Whether it is daughter of Congress leader in the House Adhir Ranjanji, small children, whether it is chief minister Naveen Patnaik, Sharad Pawarji, Udhav Thackerayji...chief ministers of several states expressed gratitude. I want that the House stands up and greets them through clapping. All members of the House are with them in this battle," he said. The Speaker urged members to ensure that "negative environment is not created" and the challenge is faced by people as a family.

"We are going to our constituencies. We have to try that directions of Centre and states and district administration are fully followed. We should be disciplined and cooperate with people in following them fully because the only way to stop this pandemic is social distancing," he said. The Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die almost two weeks ahead of schedule as part precautionary measures to prevent spread of coronavirus. (ANI)

