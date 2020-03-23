Rashtriya Raksha University bill introduced in LS

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI) A bill that seeks to establish Rashtriya Raksha University as an institution of national importance by upgrading Raksha Shakti University, Gandhinagar was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The Rashtriya Raksha University Bill 2020 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy.

The statement of objects and reasons of the bill states that there is an urgent need for institutions to provide police and security services with the necessary academic knowledge, professional skills and community orientation. It states that police in India is organised state-wise and the basic concepts and methodology of the police work are more or less similar in the entire country.

"There are only few institutions at present in the country which provide the environment, infrastructure and specialisation for imparting education in police sciences and internal security to meet the demands of modern, citizen-centric policing," the statement read. "Hence, there is a need to develop perspectives, undertake research and impart knowledge in the domain of policing and allied areas to the youth aspiring to join police and security forces at national level. It is proposed to establish the Rashtriya Raksha University by upgrading the Raksha Shakti University, Gandhinagar, Gujarat, established under the State Act, that is, the Raksha Shakti University Act, 2009 by the Government of Gujarat as an institution of national importance," it added.

The Rashtriya Raksha University is proposed to be a multi-disciplinary university to create new knowledge through research and collaboration with different stakeholders and help to fulfill the need for a pool of trained professionals with specialised knowledge and new skill sets in various wings of policing, the criminal justice system and correctional administration. The university will have linkage with world-class universities in other countries for exchange of contemporary research, academic collaboration, course design, technical know-how and training and skill development.

It will be multi-disciplinary and will create new knowledge through research and collaboration with different stakeholders. The bill provides that the university will grant degrees and other academic distinctions.

It provides that there will be a tribunal of arbitration to look into any dispute arising out of the contract between the university and any employee and any dispute arising out of any disciplinary action taken by the university against a student. It provides that the University shall be the public authority in clause (h) of section 2 of the Right to Information Act, 2005. (ANI)

