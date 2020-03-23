COVID-19: Police hand over pamphlets to people found wandering unnecessarily on streets in Bareilly

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Sunday handed over pamphlets to the people, who were found wandering unnecessarily on streets during the 'Janata Curfew' in Bareilly. The pamphlets handed over by police officials read: "I am an enemy of the society. I would not stay at home".

Not just Bareilly, Madhya Pradesh police also made people get clicked with the pamphlets after they are found violating Section 144 in Mandsaur. "This is part of a social experiment to make people stay home," said Superintendent of Police Hitesh Chaudhary.

A day after successful "Janata Curfew", Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asked state governments to ensure rules of lockdown are followed properly and called on citizens to take the issue seriously. "Many people are still not taking the lockdown seriously. Please save yourself by doing this, save your family, follow the instructions seriously. I request the state governments to ensure the rules and laws are followed," Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter and wrote in Hindi. (ANI)

