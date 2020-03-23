Russia's Shoigu, Syria's Assad discuss ceasefire and aid -Russian defense ministry

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad discussed ensuring a lasting ceasefire in the Idlib region during talks in Syria, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

The two talked about Russia providing humanitarian aid to Syria and enabling the country's economic recovery with the help of Russian specialists, as well as various aspects of military and technical cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.