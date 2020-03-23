Left Menu
31 cases of coronavirus reported in UP: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that there are a total of 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state.

  • Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh)
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 19:48 IST
  • Created: 23-03-2020 19:48 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath . Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that there are a total of 31 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state. "Total 31 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Uttar Pradesh so far. No new case came into light today. We have suspended all bus services till March 31. I am keeping a close eye on the situation and appeal to the people to stay indoors in public interest," Adityanath said.

Earlier today, Adityanath held a video conference with District Magistrates, senior cops and other officials regarding steps being taken to combat the spread of coronavirus in the state. The Chief Minister on Sunday asked the police officials to provide for efficient patrolling to ensure that lockdown is implemented efficiently in the 16 districts in the state. (ANI)

