COVID-19 : Mamata Banerjee seeks special funds for all states
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked the central government to give special funds to all the states to fight coronavirus in the country.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday asked the central government to give special funds to all the states to fight coronavirus in the country. "The Central government should give the special amount of funds to all the states in the country to fight coronavirus," she said.
She also urged government to see that private firm employee do not face salary issue. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, so far has 467 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been confirmed across the nation. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Mamata Banerjee
- COVID
- West Bengal
- Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
ALSO READ
TMC nominates Arpita Ghosh, Mausam Noor, Dinesh Trivedi and Subrata Bakshi for Rajya Sabha polls: Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal govt is committed to women empowerment, says CM Mamata Banerjee
Coronavirus: Mamata Banerjee urges people not to panic
Stop all flights to West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee writes to PM Modi
Requesting Centre to immediately send us more medical kits: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee at press meet on coronavirus pandemic.