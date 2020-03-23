Left Menu
Development News Edition

Strict action against those who don't follow restrictions: Delhi Police Commissioner

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava on Monday said that Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the national capital and strict action will be taken against those who do not follow the restrictions.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 23:24 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 23:24 IST
Strict action against those who don't follow restrictions: Delhi Police Commissioner
Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava on Monday said that Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in the national capital and strict action will be taken against those who do not follow the restrictions. "In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in Delhi. We expect that everyone will stay at home other than people related to essential services. Strict action will be taken against those who will not follow the restrictions," Srivastava said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier today said that lockdown imposed in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic will strictly be enforced in the national capital. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the state governments to ensure that rules of lockdown are followed properly.

"I completely agree with you, Sir. Today, several people violated the lockdown. This is not acceptable. Due to this, the health of all citizens is at risk. This would be strictly enforced in Delhi," tweeted Kejriwal. On Sunday, Kejriwal had announced a complete lockdown in Delhi from March 23 till March 31 for the prevention and containment of COVID-19.

The government said that all shops, commercial establishments, factories, workshops, offices, godowns, weekly markets shall stop their operations and only essential services and establishments have been exempted from the lockdown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

SidNaaz: 'Bhula Dunga' song, clip gets viral over social media before release

Loved Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to get you nostalgic

Theme for World TB Day 2020 is 'It's Time', says WHO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Recruitment rally, surgeries postponed as additional restrictions announced in JK

The Army announced postponement of its 10-day long recruitment drive in Jammu and Kashmir, where authorities on Monday announced additional restrictions in Udhampur and Poonch districts to ensure smooth implementation of social distancing t...

Predators sign G Ingram to three-year deal

The Nashville Predators signed goaltender Connor Ingram to a three-year contract Monday. The deal is valued at 700,000 for 2020-21 and 750,000 for each of the next two seasons.Ingram, 22, was 21-5-5 with a .933 save percentage and 1.92 goal...

Olympic postponement inevitable says IOC official Pound

Senior International Olympic Committee IOC official Dick Pound said Monday a postponement of this years Tokyo Olympics is now inevitable as the world reels from the coronavirus pandemic. The IOC said on Sunday the body would wait four more ...

Boeing to suspend production at Washington state complex

Boeing announced Monday it will temporarily halt production at a factory complex in Washington state that manufactures long-distance planes due to the coronavirus outbreak. The aerospace giant said it plans to suspend output starting Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020