COVID-19: Jharkhand govt forms committee at state, district, block levels

Jharkhand government on Monday constituted coordination committees at state, district and block levels to stop the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The committee comprises Chief Minister Hemant Soren, Health Minister Banna Gupta, DGP and other important functionaries in the government and administration.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country reached 467, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.