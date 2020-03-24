Anupriya Patel, Keshav Prasad Maurya donate for COVID-19 patients
Several political leaders, including former Union minister Anupriya Patel and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, have decided to donate for the welfare of COVID-19 patients.
Several political leaders, including former Union minister Anupriya Patel and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya, have decided to donate for the welfare of COVID-19 patients. Apna Dal MP from Mirzapur Anupriya Patel on Tuesday announced that she is donating Rs 25 lakhs for providing medical facilities to the victims of COVID-19.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya has also decided to allocate Rs 1 crore from his MLA fund for the coronavirus patients. In India, 446 people have fallen prey to COVID-19 out which 36 have been cured, informed Health Ministry. So far, nine people have lost their lives to the deadly virus. (ANI)
