Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lawyers approach HC against restrictions in Delhi govt's advocate welfare scheme

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 16:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 16:29 IST
Lawyers approach HC against restrictions in Delhi govt's advocate welfare scheme

Several lawyers Tuesday approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the AAP government to extend the benefit of 'Chief Minister's Advocates' Welfare Scheme' to all lawyers enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi (BCD) irrespective of whether their names appear in the voters list of the national capital or not. Advocate Naginder Benipal, representing five petitioners who are practicing lawyers, said he mentioned the matter on phone before the registrar (listing and filing) of the high court and was informed by the court official that the plea will be listed once the coronavirus threat is over.

The functioning of the high court has been suspended till April 4 in view of the coronavirus threat and pleas have to be mentioned before the registrar over phone and the hearing on matters of only extreme urgency are to be conducted, that too through video conferencing. The petition said that in November 2019, the Delhi government had announced the scheme for the welfare of all the practicing advocates of the national capital who are on the rolls of BCD.

A 13-member committee of advocates was set up to give recommendations for the utilisation of the Rs 50 crore grant towards the scheme and the government had accepted the recommendations given by the panel, it said. The petitioners -- advocates Balvinder Singh Bagga, Manisha Saroha, Vivek Jain, Shivam Chanana and Vaibhav Kalra -- have challenged the Delhi government's decision to restrict the scheme to only those members of BCD who are in the voters list of Delhi.

The petitioners said they are enrolled with the BCD and have membership of Delhi High Court Bar Association and while they practice in courts here they do not reside in the national capital and their exclusion from the scheme is “arbitrary” and “not in conformity with the constitutional scheme and policy”. Another petition on the issue was filed by advocate Avdhesh Kumar Singh seeking to quash the Delhi government's March 17 circular on providing benefits to lawyers, on the ground that it was discriminatory and arbitrary and violates the provisions of the Constitution.

The plea sought direction to the Delhi government to include dependent parents of the advocates in the scheme and to transfer the allocated fund amount in the account of BCD. It also sought that BCD be directed to utilise the funds in consultation with various bar associations in Delhi, including the Supreme Court Bar Association.

The initial petition, filed through advocate Benipal, said that on December 18 last year, the Delhi government had approved all the schemes recommended by the committee. “However, despite the recommendation of the committee that the scheme would apply to all the members of BCD, the Council of Ministers restricted the scheme to only those members of BCD who are in the voters' list of Delhi”.  “The restriction of the benefit of the scheme to only those members of the BCD who are in the voters' list of Delhi is unreasonable, arbitrary, unfair, unjust, illegal and unconstitutional. The purpose of the scheme was to cover under its ambit all the practicing advocates in Delhi on verified rolls of the BCD irrespective of their place of residence/place of voting or any other criteria,” the plea said, adding that the restriction was violative of the provisions of the Constitution. The advocates alleged that the restriction was "politically motivated" and sought a direction to the Delhi government to extend the benefit of the scheme to all the advocates enrolled with the BCD irrespective of their voter ID card.

It also sought direction to the BCD to take appropriate measures for ensuring extension of the benefits of the scheme to all the members enrolled under its roll irrespective of the fact whether they have Delhi voter ID card or not. The Delhi government, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Bar Council of Delhi have been arrayed as parties in the petition.

As per the government directive, the eligible advocates who intend to avail the benefits of the scheme may fill the application online which will be available on the website of the Law Department from March 21 till March 31, 2020..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Nigerian president's top aide tests positive for coronavirus – source

The Nigerian presidents chief of staff has tested positive for coronavirus, a source with direct knowledge said. Abba Kyari, who is in his 70s, is an important figure in President Muhammadu Buharis government and his illness could have rami...

Kazakhstan suspends exports of food staples

Kazakhstan has suspended exports of buckwheat, sugar, potatoes, carrots, onions, and cabbages until at least April 15, the Central Asian nations Agriculture Ministry said on Tuesday.The Nur-Sultan government this month declared a state of e...

COVID-19: UP govt provides financial aid to 20 lakh daily wage earners

Keeping in mind the debilitating effect of coronavirus on the unorganized sector, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday launched the Shramik Bharan-Poshan Yojana depositing the first installment of Rs 1,000 in the accounts...

COVID-19: Netflix, Facebook to reduce bitrate to help mitigate network congestion

Video streaming major Netflix and social networking giant Facebook are reducing bit rates for videos on their platforms as part of their efforts to help mitigate mobile and broadband network congestion amid the coronavirus pandemic. Netflix...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020