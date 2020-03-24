LS Secretariat takes social distancing measures, several branches to follow 'work from home'

As part of efforts to achieve social distancing to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Lok Sabha Secretariat has decided that many of its branches and wings will "work from home" till March 31 while some others will continue to perform "essential work" with "skeletal staff". The branches doing essential work include administration branch I and II, bills and payments branch, distribution branch, general works branch, general procurement branch and general stores branch.

According to orders issued on Monday, Lok Sabha Television unit, and Press and Public Relations will also have skeletal staff. The deployment concerning parliament security service will be decided by the concerned joint secretary. The branches, wings and units to work from home include house-related branches, committee branches (financial committees, department-related standing committees, other committee branches including ad hoc committees), administrative branches, service branches, library and reference, research, documentation and information service, verbatim reporting service, simultaneous interpretation service, parliament museum service, editorial and translation service and printing and publication service. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.