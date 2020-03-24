Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 24

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, MARCH 24 ** VIENNA - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz holds news conference on coronavirus - 1000 GMT.

** MADRID - Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez holds cabinet meeting on coronavirus crisis - 1030 GMT. ** VIENNA - Austria's Health Minister Rudolf Anschober holds news conference on coronavirus - 1200 GMT. VICTORIA, Australia – Federal Education Minister Dan Tehan will meet with the leadership of the Australian Education Union on Tuesday 24th March. BRUSSELS - Euro zone finance ministers are to discuss a proposal by the European Commission on how to use the euro zone bailout fund ESM to boost confidence of markets amid the coronavirus epidemic - 1730 GMT.

PITTSBURGH, PA - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hosts G7 foreign ministers in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania (to Mar. 25). BRUSSELS - The vice-president of the European Commission in charge of digital Margrethe Vestager speaks on "a new rulebook for the digital economy".

GLOBAL - World Tuberculosis Day. QUANG NINH, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 24th ASEAN Finance Ministers meeting (to Mar. 27). BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25 BRUSSELS - Vice-President of the European Commission and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy presents the Eastern Partnership post-2020. BRUSSELS - European Commission Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis presents Action Plan on Anti-money Laundering. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MARCH 26 Falkland Islands (Islas Malvinas) - Referendum election.

BUDAPEST - Deputy Prime minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Dmytro Kuleba to visit Budapest. BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (to Mar. 27). - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MARCH 27 ANTALYA, Turkey - Turkey hosts a diplomacy forum in the southern province of Antalya between March 27-29. President Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu are expected to attend and hold bilateral talks with some of their counterparts attending the event (to March 29).

TAJIKISTAN - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 28 DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2020 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 29 MALI - National Assembly Election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 31 STRASBOURG, France - European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Suica presents a report on the "Impact of Demographic Change" during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 2 BRUSSELS - NATO foreign affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to April 3)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 5 RIYADH - The World Economic Forum, in partnership with Saudi Arabia's G20 Secretariat, is convening the most relevant leaders from government, business and civil society for a Special Meeting on the Middle East in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (to April 6).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 6 DA NANG, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 36th ASEAN Summit in Da Nang (to April 9).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 13

Syrian Arab Republic - Syrian People's Council election. WASHINGTON DC - The International Monetary Fund hosts its annual spring meeting with the World Bank.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15

South Korea - South Korean National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 20 KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and budgetary heads from the APEC countries attend the APEC trade ministers' meeting in Malaysia (to April 21).

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, APRIL 21 BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of environment ministers (to April 22).

BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22

RUSSIA - Referendum election. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 24 BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to April 25). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 27 BRUSSELS - EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting (to April 28).

BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy (to April 28). BRUSSELSEU informal meeting of transport ministers (Energy) (to April 28). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29 BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of health ministers (to April 30). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 3 BOLIVIA - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election. BOLIVIA - Referendum election. BOLIVIA - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 5 ZAGREB - EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb (to May 7). - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MAY 10 POLAND - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 11

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 12

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting BRUSSELSEU General Affairs Council meeting

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 14

BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 18 BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting

BRUSSELS – EU Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council meeting (to May 19). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, MAY 19 BRUSSELSEU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. MALAWI - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, MAY 20

BURUNDI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

