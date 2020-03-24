Coronavirus: Shipping Minister Mandaviya reviews situation of all major ports

Union Minister for State (Independent) for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday reviewed the situation at all major ports regarding cargo handling, payment to casual labours through video conferencing amid the coronavirus outbreak. Mandaviya held a meeting with the chairpersons and shipping director generals of all major ports.

"Today, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya reviewed the situation of all major ports. He especially directed officials to take care of casual labours amid the spread of coronavirus," a shipping ministry official told ANI. The minister directed that payment of casual labour should not be deducted.

"More than 90 per cent of EXIM (export-import) cargo is handled through ports. For maintenance of the supply chain, the Ministry of Shipping is taking all-round measures. For easy movement of cargo at the port, the ministry has also prepared guidelines for all ports in the fight against COVID-19," the official said. The Shipping Ministry has also directed that thermal screening is mandatory at every port to check for symptoms of coronavirus.

This comes as at least 492 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in the country, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Tuesday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.