Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coronavirus: 60 FIRs, 90 arrests across Haryana for violation of prohibitory orders

More than 60 FIRs were registered and 90 people have been arrested for violating the prohibitory orders on the first day of lockdown in the state, said Haryana Police on Tuesday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 23:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 23:44 IST
Coronavirus: 60 FIRs, 90 arrests across Haryana for violation of prohibitory orders
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI

More than 60 FIRs were registered and 90 people have been arrested for violating the prohibitory orders on the first day of lockdown in the state, said Haryana Police on Tuesday. "All Commissioners of Police and District Superintendent of Police have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the government orders about the lockdown. As per last reports collected from the field units more than 60 FIRs have been registered and more than 90 persons arrested against those who were not following orders," a release quoted Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk as saying.

Hundreds of challans have been issued and vehicles of violators were also impounded. "However, people were being facilitated to shop for the "very basic necessities" but after following strict social distancing norms," Virk added.

Virk said that adequate numbers of police personnel were deployed at every interstate check-points. The DSP rank officers have been deputed at 10 important entry points on National Highways in the State from 8 am to 10 pm every day till further orders to sort out various issues if they so arise regarding lockdown.

In an effort to augment district police, he said that additional home guard volunteers have been provided to districts. Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on Monday announced complete lockdown in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Cameroon saxophone player Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

France coronavirus death toll jumps 240 to 1,100: official

The coronavirus has killed another 240 people in France, the top French health official said on Tuesday, bringing the death toll in the country from the pandemic to 1,100. Jerome Salomon told reporters that 22,300 people had tested positive...

Trump says restrictions will lead to thousands of deaths, cites no evidence

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that coronavirus restrictions, which have shut down businesses in many places across the country, could themselves lead to suicides or other fatalities.Youre going to lose more people by putting a...

Greta Thunberg says probably had COVID-19, urges #StayAtHome

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg said on Tuesday that while self-isolating after recent travels in Europe she probably came down with COVID-19, and urged other young people to stay at home too if even just a little unwell, to help stop ...

Jail terms for neo-Nazi 'terror group' in Germany

Eight members of a neo-Nazi cell were jailed Tuesday after a German court found them guilty of forming a terrorist organisation that was planning a campaign of violence. The higher regional court in Dresden sentenced the accused, aged betwe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020