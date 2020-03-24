Coronavirus: 60 FIRs, 90 arrests across Haryana for violation of prohibitory orders

More than 60 FIRs were registered and 90 people have been arrested for violating the prohibitory orders on the first day of lockdown in the state, said Haryana Police on Tuesday. "All Commissioners of Police and District Superintendent of Police have been directed to ensure strict compliance of the government orders about the lockdown. As per last reports collected from the field units more than 60 FIRs have been registered and more than 90 persons arrested against those who were not following orders," a release quoted Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Navdeep Singh Virk as saying.

Hundreds of challans have been issued and vehicles of violators were also impounded. "However, people were being facilitated to shop for the "very basic necessities" but after following strict social distancing norms," Virk added.

Virk said that adequate numbers of police personnel were deployed at every interstate check-points. The DSP rank officers have been deputed at 10 important entry points on National Highways in the State from 8 am to 10 pm every day till further orders to sort out various issues if they so arise regarding lockdown.

In an effort to augment district police, he said that additional home guard volunteers have been provided to districts. Haryana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had on Monday announced complete lockdown in the state. (ANI)

