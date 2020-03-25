Left Menu
Take strict action against landlords asking healthcare professionals to vacate houses: Delhi govt

The Delhi government has asked officials to take strict penal action against landlords/house-owners who are forcing from doctors/paramedical staff/healthcare personnel in the national capital to vacate their rented residences in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

Take strict action against landlords asking healthcare professionals to vacate houses: Delhi govt
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi government has asked officials to take strict penal action against landlords/house-owners who are forcing from doctors/paramedical staff/healthcare personnel in the national capital to vacate their rented residences in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak. This came after Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah requesting appropriate action against the landlords asking doctors and nurses, treating patients, to vacate residences.

"Whereas a lot of complain have been received from doctors/paramedical staff/healthcare personnel all over NCT of Delhi, that their landlords/house-owners are forcing them to vacate their rented residences. And whereas such behaviour amounts to obstructing public servant in discharging their duties. And Whereas the Government of NCT of Delhi has issued the Delhi Epidemic Diseases, COVID-19 Regulations, 2020 under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 for prevention and containment of COVID-19," read an order by Delhi government signed by Padmini Singla, Secretary (Health and Family Welfare). "Now, therefore, in the exercise of the aforesaid powers, all the District Magistrates/Zonal Deputy Commissioners of Municipal Corporations/District Deputy Commissioner of Police are directed to take strict penal action against such landlords/house-owners under the relevant provisions of law and submit an Action Taken Report on a daily basis to the office of Addl. Chief Secret, (Home), Govt. of NCT of Delhi," it said.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed the landlords to be considerate for 1-2 months and accept rents in installments if the tenant cannot instantly make arrangements. According to ICMR, India has reported about 536 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 and 10 deaths till date. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

