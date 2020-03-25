Left Menu
Development News Edition

Keep watch on rumour mongers, ensure essential services: MHA to states, UTs amid 21-day lockdown

In wake of the lockdown in the entire country to tackle coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked states and Union Territories to keep a strict watch on rumour mongers, including those related to the shortage of food and other essential services and commodities. The Home Ministry also asked them to ensure that essential services are maintained for people during the 21-day lockdown period.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 10:18 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 10:18 IST
Keep watch on rumour mongers, ensure essential services: MHA to states, UTs amid 21-day lockdown
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

In wake of the lockdown in the entire country to tackle coronavirus pandemic, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked states and Union Territories to keep a strict watch on rumour mongers, including those related to the shortage of food and other essential services and commodities. The Home Ministry also asked them to ensure that essential services are maintained for people during the 21-day lockdown period. "In the wake of the orders that have been issued under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, there are possibilities of rumour mongering, including those relating to shortage of food and other essential services and commodities," the MHA said in a letter to states and Union Territories (UTs). "In this context, it is imperative that all state governments and Union Territory Administrations take necessary steps to suitably publicise through all available means that food, medical, and civil supplies, and other essential services will be maintained and there are adequate supplies available in the country," it said.

It further urged the states and UTs that provisions of the guidelines issued on the measures to be taken for containment of COVID-19 epidemic in the country may be "suitably disseminated amongst the public". "All measures may be taken to allay apprehensions and maintain peace and tranquillity," it said.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it.

As per Union Health Ministry's latest report, the COVID-19 cases in the country on Wednesday reached 562, including 40 cured and discharged and 9 deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

IOA, Sports Ministry to revise preparation plans after Olympics postponement

The Indian Olympic Association on Wednesday conceded that careers of some athletes would be impacted by the postponement of Tokyo Olympics and the IOA would look to address this when it makes revised preparation plans in consultation with t...

Virus briefings are the new campaign rallies for Trump

President Donald Trump has a new daily ritual now that the pandemic has put the kibosh on the signature campaign rallies that helped him get elected four years ago the coronavirus briefing. Standing on the once-abandoned White House briefin...

Mainland China reports drop in new imported coronavirus cases, no local transmissions

Mainland China reported a drop in new confirmed coronavirus cases on Wednesday as imported infections fell and no locally transmitted infections were reported, including in central Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak in China.Chin...

Sudan's minister of defence dies of heart attack in south Sudan

Sudans minister of defense, Lt Gen Jamaleldin Omar, has died of a heart attack in South Sudan, where he was taking part in peace negotiations between the government and armed movements in Juba, a spokesman for the Sudanese army said early o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020