512 active coronavirus cases in India: Union health Ministry

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 562, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

  • ANI
  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 10:42 IST
  • Created: 25-03-2020 10:42 IST
Screengrab from Union Health Ministry website. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 562, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. This includes 512 active cases, while 40 infected people have already been cured or discharged.

The Union Health Ministry said that total deaths due to the disease now stand at 9, as the second death reported in Delhi is COVID-19 negative. One patient has also migrated due to the infection. The Central government has taken several steps to contain the rapid spread of the virus including the screening 15,24,266 passengers at the airports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country effective from midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it.

The Prime Minister, who had also addressed the nation last week, said the lockdown has drawn a "Lakshman Rekha" in every home and people should stay indoors for their own protection and for that of their families. (ANI)

