Sudan's minister of defence dies of heart attack in south Sudan
Sudan's minister of defense, Lt Gen Jamaleldin Omar, has died of a heart attack in South Sudan, where he was taking part in peace negotiations between the government and armed movements in Juba, a spokesman for the Sudanese army said early on Wednesday.
Omar was a member of the military council that took power after toppling Omar al-Bashir last year and replaced with the sovereign council which runs the country under a 39-month power-sharing deal with a civilian government.
