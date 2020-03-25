Don't attempt to treat COVID-19 infection on your own: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that people should not attempt to treat coronavirus infection on their own and must consult a doctor. "You should not attempt to treat Coronavirus infection on your own. Stay at your home, do things only after consulting a doctor. Call them up, ask them, tell them your ailments. We will have to note that no vaccine has been developed for it so far, anywhere in the world," Prime Minister Modi said while interacting with people of his Lok Sabha constituency Varanasi via video conferencing.

"Scientists in India and across the world are working on it, work is going on rapidly. If someone recommends you a medicine then kindly talk to your doctor first. Take medicine only after consulting a doctor," he added. "You might have seen in the news that how lives have been threatened in some countries of the world after people took medicines on their own. We should steer clear of all kinds of superstitions and rumours," said PM Modi.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

