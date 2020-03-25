Delhi HC suspends functioning till April 15 in view of coronavirus restrictions

The Delhi High Court Wednesday suspended its functioning till April 15 following nationwide lockdown in view of coronavirus pandemic. The matters of extreme urgency will have to be mentioned before the registrar or joint registrar telephonically and hearing will take place through video conferencing.

A circular issued by Registrar Manoj Jain said the high court has taken note of the order by the central government by which a nationwide lockdown has been declared for a period of 21 days with effect from Wednesday, that is, March 25. "Chief Justice D N Patel has been pleased to order that the functioning of the High Court of Delhi shall now remain suspended till April 15, 2020," the circular said.

