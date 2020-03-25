Left Menu
Development News Edition

Distribute free ration, give tax rebate to small businessmen to combat COVID19 impact: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the nation is fighting a war against coronavirus and two pronged strategy is needed to combat the disease as well as to aid the daily wage workers.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 20:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 20:00 IST
Distribute free ration, give tax rebate to small businessmen to combat COVID19 impact: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the nation is fighting a war against coronavirus and two pronged strategy is needed to combat the disease as well as to aid the daily wage workers. He took to twitter and said, "Our country is fighting a war with #Coronavirus. Today the question is, what should we do so that fewer people lose their lives? The government has a huge responsibility to control the situation. I believe our strategy should be divided into two parts."

Emphasizing that government needs to contain the spread of coronavirus by taking some steps of testing and creating a large emergency temporary hospital in urban areas."Grappling with covid 19 a. Living in isolation and testing patients extensively to prevent infection. b. Immediate expansion of a large emergency temporary hospital in urban areas. Full ICU facility should be available in these medical areas," he described the two parts in a series of tweets. Pointing to the adverse effects of lockdown, Gandhi said " Daily wage workers need immediate help. There should be direct cash transfer into their account. The free ration should be available. Any delay in this will be disastrous. b. Business is at a standstill. There should be tax rebate; financial assistance should be given so that jobs are saved. Small businessmen should get government assurance," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

London City Airport to close until end of April

London City Airport said it will suspend all commercial and private flights from Wednesday evening until the end of April following Britains order that people should stay at home and stop travelling.At this point in this fast-moving and unp...

Nigerian army prepares for coronavirus lockdown, mass burials

The Nigerian Army is preparing to forcibly transfer the sick to hospital and enforce curbs on movement to try to shield the country from coronavirus, and is leasing equipment for possible mass burial, according to an army memo seen by Reute...

U.S. Senate bill set to give aviation sector up to $33 billion bailout - sources

A compromise 2 trillion economic rescue package that will be voted on by the U.S. Senate on Wednesday is set to give passenger airlines about 25 billion in grants, and up to another 8 billion for cargo carriers and airport contractors like ...

Working with authorities so that essential services can operate: Zomato founder

Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal on Wednesday said the company is actively working with the authorities so that essential services can operate without trouble on account of lockdown in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. He a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020