Development News Edition

COVID-19 : Haryana govt grants extension in service for medical staff

For ensuring uninterrupted quality medical care facilities to the people of the state, the Haryana government on Wednesday decided to provide an extension in service to medical, para-medical staff and those engaged in essential services, who are due to retire this month.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Haryana)
  • |
  • Updated: 25-03-2020 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-03-2020 21:34 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

For ensuring uninterrupted quality medical care facilities to the people of the state, the Haryana government on Wednesday decided to provide an extension in service to medical, para-medical staff and those engaged in essential services, who are due to retire this month. A proposal in this regard would be sent by the administrative departments concerned to the finance department after taking approval from the competent authority.

A decision to this effect was taken in the meeting of the Crisis Coordination Committee held under the Chairpersonship of Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora here today. She said that the government of India has notified guidelines for containment of COVID-19 under the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Act and all the Administrative Secretaries and Deputy Commissioners have been directed to follow these in letter and spirit. It was informed in the meeting that necessary instructions have been issued to the DCs and SPs to ensure the supply of all essential commodities during the lockdown period and for carrying out door to door retail supply.

Wide publicity of these door to door retailers of essential commodities would also be made. It would be ensured that the police officials deputed on the ground have clear instructions and protocol regarding the movement of essential services, personnel and goods including those of private parties involved in milk, vegetables, poultry, etc. Apart from this, the supply of food packets would be ensured to the needy, infirm and slum dwellers through government and voluntary efforts. It was informed that Additional Chief Secretary Home along with DGP, Secretary Home-I and Home-II would be the Nodal Officers for ensuring smooth transit of essential staff, goods, services, issue of vehicular passes/e-passes, etc. He would also coordinate with the authorities in the neighboring states for any transit-related problems faced by emergency and essential services personnel and other inter-state border issues.

The Helpline number 1075 is operational for all districts except three districts of Gurugram, Faridabad and Panchkula. For these three districts, a helpline number 8558893911 has been started. Similarly, a helpline number 1100 would also be made operational soon for the entire state. It was also informed that the list of all continuous operation industries would be notified by the industry department which needs to keep running if they are on the supply chain of essential items. (ANI)

