Self-styled godwoman defies lockdown in UP, brandishes sword

Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested 13 persons including a self-styled godwoman for defying coronavirus lockdown and brandishing a sword after police tried to disperse a gathering.

"We came to know about gathering at Purva Chowk where a self-styled godwoman was claiming to exorcise evil spirits. The police tried to disperse the crowd and urged people to go home. When they did not go and the woman brandished a sword, police arrested them after using force," said Deoria SP Sripati Mishra.

A case has been registered and arrested people have been sent to jail, he said. (ANI)

