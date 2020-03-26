2,535 people held, 1,636 vehicles seized in Kerala for lockdown violation

Kerala Police on Wednesday arrested 2,535 people and seized 1,636 vehicles across the state over charges of violation of the countrywide lockdown.

Kerala has reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, taking the total count in Kerala to 118, including six discharged.

Of the total 118 virus-infected cases reported so far in Kerala, 91 are Non-Resident Indians (NRI), who have come back to the state from overseas, eight are foreign nationals and 19 have got infected through a local contact. 12 persons have recovered completely from the disease. (ANI)

