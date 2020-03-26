2,535 people held, 1,636 vehicles seized in Kerala for lockdown violation
Kerala Police on Wednesday arrested 2,535 people and seized 1,636 vehicles across the state over charges of violation of the countrywide lockdown.
Kerala Police on Wednesday arrested 2,535 people and seized 1,636 vehicles across the state over charges of violation of the countrywide lockdown.
Kerala has reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, taking the total count in Kerala to 118, including six discharged.
Of the total 118 virus-infected cases reported so far in Kerala, 91 are Non-Resident Indians (NRI), who have come back to the state from overseas, eight are foreign nationals and 19 have got infected through a local contact. 12 persons have recovered completely from the disease. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Kerala
- Kerala Police
- NonResident Indians
- COVID
ALSO READ
Kerala govt puts 45 Italy returnees under observation
Kerala govt releases route map of journey of 3-member family
Elderly woman COVID-19 patient in Kerala serious: Officials
Kerala Police register case against doctor for 'creating panic' about coronavirus
Coronavirus cases rise to 60 in India; Kerala reports 8 more cases