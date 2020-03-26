Left Menu
NZ's Ardern says guilty plea gives some relief to people shattered by mosque attack

New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Thursday the guilty plea and conviction of the Christchurch mosque attacker brings some relief to many people affected by last year's attack. “The guilty plea today will provide some relief to the many people whose lives were shattered by what happened on March 15,” Ardern said in a statement.

Australian Brenton Tarrant entered a surprise guilty plea in a Christchurch court on Thursday to all 92 charges against him.

