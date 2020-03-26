Left Menu
Amid covid lockdown, people face hurdle crossing Andhra-Telangana border

Apart from announcing various precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Modi government has also announced a nation-wide lockdown to ensure the break the chain infection rapidly spreading across the country. But the directives are also troubling people in moving across the state borders at the same time.

Visuals of traffic jam at Garikapadu check post in Andhra Pradesh. Image Credit: ANI

Apart from announcing various precautionary measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Modi government has also announced a nation-wide lockdown to ensure the break the chain infection rapidly spreading across the country. But the directives are also troubling people in moving across the state borders at the same time. In a desperate attempt, several students sat on the roads at a toll gate near Pullur in Jogulamba Gadwal district at the border of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The students were not allowed to proceed further across the border to their homes even after the Telangana government granted them permission to return home in the wake of the COVID-19 lockdown.

In a similar incident, huge number of passengers, including students from Hyderabad, were also stuck at the Tiruvuru inter-state check post between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. They are not allowed to enter into Andhra Pradesh after the state government ordered to seal its borders earlier this week amid a rising number of coronavirus cases. The Andhra Pradesh government has quarantined those passengers coming from Hyderabad. Those who are stuck up till last night are either taken into quarantines facilities or sent back to Hyderabad.

In the wake of corona outbreak, some villages in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh have also blocked entries into their villages. In Mentada mandal; people of Jakkuva and Bucchi Raju Palem villages blocked ways to their villages. They placed tractors and logs across the road so that nobody can enter those villages. According to the director of Health and Family Welfare, there are 10 positive infection-related cases in the state.

The government has also ordered that strict action would be taken against those flouting the preventive rules and lockdown measures in the state. (ANI)

