Insurance cover gives security to health workers: Dr Harsha Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsha Vardhan on Thursday hailed the insurance package for health workers in the country, which was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today. "Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today declared an insurance package for health workers working in the country, which includes more than 10 lakh ASHA workers. This is good news. It gives security to all the health workers," Dr Vardhan told ANI after a conversation with senior officials through video conferencing.

The Health Minister said the conversation lasted for around 2.5 hours. "Even after the lockdown, the states need to take a lot of issues seriously. We have flagged these issues before them. We have especially emphasised that we should have dedicated COVID-19 hospitals, ensure adequate isolation beds, adequate ICU beds and ventilators," he said.

The lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus. The Union Minister highlighted that the next 2-3 weeks are important. "Because even if today there are no symptoms, they can develop in the next two weeks. So, everyone needs to be aware," said the Health Minister.

A total of 649 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed today. (ANI)

