13 more positive COVID-19 cases in J-K

A total of 13 people have tested positive for coronavirus till now in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory administration said on Thursday.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 19:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 19:51 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

A total of 13 people have tested positive for coronavirus till now in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Territory administration said on Thursday. The Jammu and Kashmir administration, in a media bulletin, said that till date 5,482 travellers and persons in contact with suspected or positive cases have been put under surveillance in the UT.

3,053 others are in home quarantine (including facilities operated by the administration), 117 in hospital quarantine, 1,761 in home surveillance and 551 completed their 28 days surveillance period. "379 samples have been sent for testing, out of which 341 were negative, 13 tested positive (11 active positive, one recovered, one death) and 25 reports are awaited," the bulletin said.

"People are appealed to stay in their homes and take the lockdown imposed by Government with utmost sincerity as carelessness of few can throw us into grave jeopardy," it added. Those violating the lockdown orders can face legal action under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, which lays down punishment as per Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, for flouting such orders.

The central government requests for volunteer doctors who are for and willing to be available for providing their services in the public health facilities and the training hospitals in the near future in case the outbreak leads to a high number of infected individuals, the administration further said. (ANI)

