400 NDRF personnel deployed in every battalion to contain Covid-19 outbreak

Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SN Pradhan on Thursday said 400 personnel have been geared with Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) in every battalion for assisting states amid coronavirus outbreak.

  Updated: 26-03-2020 21:04 IST
  • Created: 26-03-2020 21:04 IST
Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SN Pradhan. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), SN Pradhan on Thursday said 400 personnel have been geared with Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) in every battalion for assisting states amid coronavirus outbreak. "12 battalions and 50 sub-units are deployed across the country on standby and 400 personnel geared with Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) are present in every battalion. We are ready to act anytime if states need," Pradhan told ANI.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649, including 593 active cases. (ANI) Meanwhile, the Centre said the state governments are working on measures to provide food and shelter to migrant workers amid countrywide lockdown.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

