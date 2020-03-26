India sees highest number of COVID-19 cases in single day, tally climb to 694

India on Thursday reported 88 new COVID-19 cases, which is the highest in a single day, taking the total countrywide tally to 694, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The number of people who have been cured or discharged stands at 44 while the active COVID-19 cases stand at 633.

Sixteen people have died from the disease while one case has migrated, as per the ministry. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

