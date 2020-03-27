Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: TRS Local Bodies Public representatives to donate one-month salary to CM Relief Fund

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Local Bodies Public representatives have decided to donate their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 05:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 05:57 IST
COVID-19: TRS Local Bodies Public representatives to donate one-month salary to CM Relief Fund
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) Local Bodies Public representatives have decided to donate their one month's salary to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. "TRS Local Bodies Public representatives have decided to donate their one-month's salary of Rs 9,51,17,500 to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. To this effect, TRS Municipal Corporation Mayors, Corporators, Municipal Chairperson, Counsellors, ZP Chairpersons, ZPTCs, MPTCs and Sarpanches have given their consent to the Chief Minister. They urged the government to utilise their contributions to the measures taken to prevent the spread of Coronavirus in the State," Chief Minister camp office said.

The representatives said that they are inspired by the initiatives taken by the CM K Chandrashekhar Rao to combat COVID-19. Rao has appreciated the decision taken by the local body representatives.

TRS MPs, MLAs, MLCs have already announced to give their one month's salary to the CMRF. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. House leaders determined to pass $2.2 trillion coronavirus bill

Leaders of the U.S. House of Representatives are determined to pass a 2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Friday, or at the very latest on Saturday, hoping to provide the quickest help possible as deaths mount and the economy reels. On ...

Saudi-Led coalition destroys drones launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Kingdom

Saudi-Led coalition intercepted and destroyed drones launched by Iran-aligned Yemens Houthis towards civilian targets in Saudi cities of Abha and Khamis Mushait, state news agency spa said early Friday, citing the coalition spokesman Colone...

Mainland China reports first local coronavirus transmission in 3 days

Mainland China reported its first locally transmitted coronavirus infection in three days, although cases involving travellers from overseas continued to dominate the total number of new cases. Chinas National Health Commission said on Frid...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks rise on bets of more stimulus as dollar rally fades

Asian stocks rose on Friday as investors wagered policymakers will roll out additional stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic after U.S. unemployment filings surged to a record.MSCIs broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020