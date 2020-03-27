Left Menu
Development News Edition

PESO takes measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen to hospitals during lockdown

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), which comes under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has taken several measures to ensure the uninterrupted supply of oxygen to hospitals and other healthcare facilities during the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 12:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 12:39 IST
PESO takes measures to ensure uninterrupted supply of medical oxygen to hospitals during lockdown
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), which comes under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has taken several measures to ensure the uninterrupted supply of oxygen to hospitals and other healthcare facilities during the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak. PESO has also taken steps to address the problems faced by petroleum, explosives, oxygen and industrial gas industries.

"Instructions have been issued by PESO Headquarter to all its offices to ensure grant of licences for storage and transport of medical oxygen urgently and an advisory has been issued by PESO on March 25 to Principal Secretaries (Home) of all States, requesting them to allow uninterrupted transportation and manufacturing of medical oxygen and nitrous oxide in line with MHA order dated March 24 on the measures to be taken for containment of COVID-19 in the country," according to a release by the organization. It has also extended the validity of licenses for transportation of oxygen and other gases, which were expiring on March 31 to June 30, 2020.

Apart from this, "cylinders used for storage of compressed oxygen, CNG, LPG and other gases, which are due for statutory hydro testing on March 31, shall be deemed to be due for testing on June 30. And, pressure vessels used for storage and transportation of oxygen, LPG and other gases, which are due for statutory testing for safety relief valves and hydro testing from March 15 to June 30, 2020, shall be deemed to be due for testing on June 30, 2020." Furthermore the validity of licenses "for storage, transportation, sale, use and manufacturing of explosives and fireworks which will expire on March 31 has been extended up to June 30. Fee for late renewal of licences will also not be charged."

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

With 40 new coronavirus cases, Tokyo governor asks people to enjoy cherry blossoms next year

Japans Tokyo prefecture reported 40 more coronavirus infections on Friday, as its governor appealed to people to wait until next year for traditional spring parties to view the flowering of cherry blossoms. Preventing a regional outbreak wa...

SJVN Limited to provide Rs 1 crore to combat coronavirus

SJVN Limited, a Miniratna PSU under the Union Ministry of Power, has taken several measures to deal with this coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, which has taken the world by storm. In this time of crisis, the central PSU has agreed in princip...

Iran's army sets up hospital in virus-stricken capital

The Iranian military has set up a 2,000-bed hospital in an exhibition center in the capital to shore up the local health care system as it battles the worst coronavirus outbreak in the Middle East, state TV reported. It said the new facilit...

British housebuilder Redrow in talks with banks, BoE for financing

Redrow, one of Britains largest housebuilders, said it was in talks with six banks to secure additional credit and had applied to take part in the Bank of Englands scheme for financing support as it shuts sites due to the coronavirus.The co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020