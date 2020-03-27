Left Menu
Groom, 'baratis' spend night at police station in Uttarakhand for taking out marriage procession

A groom, along with seven 'baratis', had to spend the night at Khatima Police Station in Udham Singh Nagar district on Thursday for taking out a marriage procession without prior approval amid coronavirus lockdown.

  • ANI
  • Udham Singh Nagar (Uttarakhand)
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 14:57 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 14:57 IST
A case has been registered for violation of Section 188 of the IPC. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A groom, along with seven 'baratis', had to spend the night at Khatima Police Station in Udham Singh Nagar district on Thursday for taking out a marriage procession without prior approval amid coronavirus lockdown. "We had received information that a marriage was being conducted without prior approval of the authorities. The area is very sensitive right now as eight people from this region are under quarantine. So, we arrested eight people including the groom," police said.

A case has been registered for violation of Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). "We have registered a case, actions will be taken accordingly," police said.

This comes as the country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, which according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has claimed 17 lives and infected 724 people as on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

