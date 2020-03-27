Left Menu
UK re-appoints Tenreyro for 3 more years as Bank of England rate-setter

  • Reuters
  • |
  • London
  • |
  Updated: 27-03-2020 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 16:25 IST
British finance minister Rishi Sunak reappointed Silvana Tenreyro as a member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee - which sets interest rates and takes other measures to steer the economy - for a further three years on Friday.

Tenreyro's first term on the MPC was due to end on July 4 this year and her second term will run until July 4, 2023, the Treasury said. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

