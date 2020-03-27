UK re-appoints Tenreyro for 3 more years as Bank of England rate-setter
British finance minister Rishi Sunak reappointed Silvana Tenreyro as a member of the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee - which sets interest rates and takes other measures to steer the economy - for a further three years on Friday.
Tenreyro's first term on the MPC was due to end on July 4 this year and her second term will run until July 4, 2023, the Treasury said. (Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
British Police says dealing with multiple person stabbing incident in Walthamstow, London
Two U.S., one British personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack -officials
Two U.S., one British personnel killed in Iraq rocket attack -officials
British oil and gas body instigates travel restrictions at offshore platforms
British Airways in battle for 'survival' over coronavirus