Punjab suspends all toll plazas till lockdown

Punjab Public Works Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday announced that the state government has decided to suspend tolling operations at all State toll plazas of the state till the period of lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus.

  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 17:06 IST
  • Created: 27-03-2020 17:06 IST
Punjab Public Works Minister Vijay Inder Singla. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab Public Works Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Friday announced that the state government has decided to suspend tolling operations at all State toll plazas of the state till the period of lockdown to control the spread of coronavirus. Singla said that as many as 23 toll plazas were operational under state government in Punjab. He said the curfew has been announced in the state and only emergency vehicles are plying on the roads, which required to move rapidly.

He added that it has been decided that the situation arising out of the said epidemic shall be construed as a Non-Political Force Majeure event in terms of the Concession Agreement. Singla has also put PWD rest houses across Punjab at the disposal of the Health Department by allowing them to use these as isolation centres in any crucial situation.

He added that education and public works department has extended its full support to the health department and even the school buildings could also be evacuated immediately after the requisition of administration. Singla said that Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has pressed all the required services to curb the contamination of COVID-19 in the state and problems of the residents are being addressed on a priority basis. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

