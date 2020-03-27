UK, EU negotiators to hold first joint committee meeting on Monday - Britain
British and EU negotiators will hold the first meeting of a joint committee as planned on Monday by video conference, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday, after trade talks were put on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
