HP govt cuts curfew relaxation from six to three hours daily

The curfew relaxation in Himachal Pradesh has been cut from six hours to three hours daily, the State Public Relations Department quoted Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

Three positive cases of COVID-19 have been traced in Himachal Pradesh. One death has been caused due to the disease here, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday. A total of 724 positive cases of COVID-19 have been found in India, including 47 foreign nationals.

17 persons have lost their lives due to this disease in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

