UK says will hold first joint committee meeting with EU negotiators Monday
British and EU negotiators will hold the first meeting of a joint committee as planned on Monday, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said, after trade talks were put on hold because of the coronavirus outbreak.
The spokesman said the meeting would be co-chaired by senior British minister Michael Gove and European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic and would take place remotely rather than in person due to coronavirus. Video conference and conference calls were among the options being considered, he added. The joint committee will oversee the implementation, application and interpretation of the Withdrawal Agreement divorce deal agreed by Britain and the EU last year, and will seek to resolve any issues that arise from it.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
FOREX-Euro holds tight ranges ahead of Trump, ECB virus response
Saudi Arabia suspends travel, flights to EU, several other countries over coronavirus
EU chief scraps Greece visit to deal with coronavirus
Trump suspends all travel from Europe to the United States to fight coronavirus
Coronavirus: Trump suspends travel from Europe to US for 30 days