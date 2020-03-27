Left Menu
DIARY-Political and General News Events from March 27

For other diaries, please see:

Political and General News Top Economic Events

Emerging Markets Economic Events Government Debt Auctions

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington

---------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- FRIDAY, MARCH 27 QUANG NINH, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 24th ASEAN Finance Ministers meeting (Final Day).

BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (Final Day). SEOUL - South Korean President Moon Jae-in speaks at a G20 leaders' video conference about combating the coronavirus pandemic and its economic impacts, as global infections top 471,000 with more than 21,000 dead - 0100 GMT.

SEOUL - South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-gyun speaks to foreign media in Seoul on recent preventive measures against COVID-19. - 0600 GMT. ANTALYA, Turkey - Turkey hosts a diplomacy forum in the southern province of Antalya between March 27-29. President Tayyip Erdogan and Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu are expected to attend and hold bilateral talks with some of their counterparts attending the event (to March 29).

TAJIKISTAN - Referendum Election. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, MARCH 28 DUBAI - HORSE RACING - 2020 Dubai World Cup. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, MARCH 29 MALI - National Assembly Election.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MARCH 31 STRASBOURG, France - European Commission Vice-President Dubravka Suica presents a report on the "Impact of Demographic Change" during the European Parliament's plenary session in Strasbourg.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1 ** BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg holds news conference ahead of a teleconference between the military alliance's foreign ministers - 0900 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, APRIL 2 BRUSSELS - NATO foreign affairs ministers meet in Brussels (to April 3)

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, APRIL 5 RIYADH - The World Economic Forum, in partnership with Saudi Arabia's G20 Secretariat, is convening the most relevant leaders from government, business and civil society for a Special Meeting on the Middle East in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (to April 6).

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 6 ** DA NANG, VietNam - ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (to April 9). ** DA NANG, VietNam - ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting (AMM) (to April 9). ** DA NANG, VietNam - ASEAN Economic Ministers' Meeting (AEM) and Related Meetings.

DA NANG, Vietnam - Vietnam hosts 36th ASEAN Summit in Da Nang (to April 9). - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, APRIL 13 Syrian Arab Republic - Syrian People's Council election.

WASHINGTON DC - The International Monetary Fund hosts its annual spring meeting with the World Bank. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 15 South Korea - South Korean National Assembly election.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 20

KOTA KINABALU, Malaysia - Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad and budgetary heads from the APEC countries attend the APEC trade ministers' meeting in Malaysia (to April 21). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, APRIL 21 BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of environment ministers (to April 22). BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22 RUSSIA - Referendum election.

BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, APRIL 24

BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers (to April 25). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, APRIL 27

BRUSSELS - EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council meeting (to April 28). BRUSSELS - EU informal meeting of employment, social policy and health ministers on social policy (to April 28).

BRUSSELS – EU informal meeting of transport ministers (Energy) (to April 28). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, APRIL 29

BRUSSELS - Informal meeting of health ministers (to April 30). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 3

BOLIVIA - Bolivian Chamber of Senators election. BOLIVIA - Referendum election. BOLIVIA - Bolivian Chamber of Deputies election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, MAY 5 ZAGREB - EU-Western Balkans summit in Zagreb (to May 7).

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, MAY 10

POLAND - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, MAY 11 BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, MAY 12 BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting

BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 14 BRUSSELSEU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, MAY 18

BRUSSELS - Eurogroup meeting BRUSSELSEU Education, Youth, Culture and Sports Council meeting (to May 19). - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, MAY 19 BRUSSELSEU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. MALAWI - Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, MAY 20 BURUNDI - Referendum election.

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

