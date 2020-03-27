Dharmendra Pradhan holds review meet with OMCs via video conferencing

Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan, on Friday held a video conference with state-level teams of Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to ensure an adequate supply of fuel amid the nationwide lockdown imposed as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

"Via video conferencing, I conducted a review meeting with state-level teams of our OMCs from Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Himachal, Gujarat, Kerala, Bihar, Jharkhand, and J-K to ensure uninterrupted supply of petrol, diesel, and LPG in these regions," Pradhan tweeted.

Meanwhile, a total of 724 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

