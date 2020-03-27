We have appointed Nodal Officer for all Indian students in Kazakhstan: Centre tells Delhi HC

The Centre on Friday informed the Delhi High Court that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has appointed a Nodal Officer for all Indian students stranded in Kazakhstan. The Centre also informed that all necessary details and particulars of the nodal officer have been uploaded on the official website of the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan, as well as, on the website of the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Counsel Jasmeet Singh, who appeared for the Centre, further stated that in view of the current complete embargo imposed on air travel to India, these students also cannot be flown back at this juncture. He, however, said that the MEA shall continue to ensure and secure the welfare, well-being, and safety of all the Indian students and provide them with all the basic amenities, in terms of food, lodging, and medical care, as is being done currently, till the situation improves.

He also admitted the position that 115 Indian students, who were stranded at the Almaty airport, Kazakhstan, have been provided with food, lodging, and medical assistance, etc. "Needless to state that the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, may in their discretion, consider the evacuation of Indian students from Kazakhstan, if it is imperative in the latter's interests so to do, at any stage considered appropriate by them," Division Bench of Justice Siddharth Mridul and Justice Talwant Singh observed.

The HC on Wednesday had directed the Ministry of External Affairs to expeditiously provide basic amenities like food, water, transportation, medical care and lodging to the students stranded at Kazakhstan airport. The HC had earlier sought a detailed response from the MEA on a plea filed before it claiming that Indian higher education students including that of MBBS are stranded at Almaty airport in Kazakhstan without food, water, transportation, and medical aid, etc., for the last 2-3 days.

The petition also stated that Indian nationals in sizeable numbers, who are enrolled for higher studies, including MBBS, as regular students at the Semey Medical University in Kazakhstan, are stated to be stranded including at the Almaty airport, Kazakhstan, without food, water, transportation, and medical aid, etc., since the last few days. "The Nodal Officer is directed to expeditiously facilitate, secure and provide the said students with all basic amenities and humanitarian assistance, in terms of, medical care, boarding (food), lodging and transportation, as may be necessary or warranted," the HC had earlier directed.

The HC further directed that the details and other necessary particulars of the Nodal Officer including his name and telephone number, be communicated to the Indian students stranded at the Almaty airport, Kazakhstan, and be also uploaded on the official website of the Indian Embassy in Kazakhstan, and the website on the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, immediately. (ANI)

