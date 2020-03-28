Adityanath visits SGPI's trauma centre to review arrangements for COVID-19 patients

Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited the trauma centre of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPI) to review the arrangements made for the coronavirus patients.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaking to doctor and administrative officials of SGPI to take stock of the arrangements made for the COVID-19 patients on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday visited the trauma centre of Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPI) to review the arrangements made for the coronavirus patients. "The Chief Minister visited the SGPGI's trauma centre, which has been designated for persons infected with coronavirus to review the arrangements," said a government official.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister met nodal officers of all states and asked them to make arrangements for migrant workers in their respective states. Speaking on the issue of migrant workers crossing the states' borders to reach their homes amid the lockdown, he said, "I appeal to the people to stay wherever they are and follow government guidelines to fight coronavirus."

Meanwhile, according to the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of positive cases of coronavirus in the country rose to 873, of which 45 cases were reported in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

