J-K govt spokesperson to interact with media through WhatsApp today

Rohit Kansal, Principal Secretary, Planning, Jammu and Kashmir is slated to interact with media persons through WhatsApp at 6 pm on Saturday, Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said. Kansal is also the spokesperson of the Jammu and Kashmir government.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today held a telephonic conversation with a student evacuated from China's Wuhan city and a nurse at the Naidu Hospital in Pune to motivate them to combat COVID-19 outbreak. "To keep social distancing in view of coronavirus pandemic, the respected media persons are requested not to come physically. They can interact with Rohit Kansal for their questions/suggestions on WhatsApp Numbers -- 9149667744/9419258856/9419007064," an official statement said.

"The video of media interaction will be provided by DIPR to all media houses immediately," it added. During the telephonic conversation, the Prime Minister spoke to Nizamur Rehman, a resident of Kaskoot, Banihal in Jammu and Kashmir, who is pursuing MBBS in Wuhan, the city from where the coronavirus originated. Along with 60 Kashmiri students, Rehman was recently evacuated from China.

Later, the Prime Minister spoke to nurse Chaya, who works at the Naidu Hospital in Pune and expressed gratitude to health workers for working selflessly towards the well being of the nation amid the crisis. (ANI)

