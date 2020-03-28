Left Menu
Set up COVID-19 National Teleconsultation Centre for doctors while treating patients: Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that a COVID-19 National Teleconsultation Centre has been opened for doctors treating people having coronavirus so that they can get in touch with other doctors for consultation regarding treatment.

Set up COVID-19 National Teleconsultation Centre for doctors while treating patients: Harsh Vardhan
Union Minister Harsh Vardhan speaking to media in New Delhi on Saturday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that a COVID-19 National Teleconsultation Centre has been opened for doctors treating people having coronavirus so that they can get in touch with other doctors for consultation regarding treatment. "We have opened a COVID-19 National Teleconsultation Centre today for doctors, who are treating people with the virus, so that they can get in touch with other doctors for consultation regarding the treatment of any patient. The helpline number is 9115444155," Harsh Vardhan told reporters here.

"We have released guidelines and policy of telemedicine in the public domain and it is applicable. Due to lockdown, there are patients who cannot go to hospitals, but they require advice from doctors and through telemedicine they can obtain telephonic advice from them," he said. "It has also been given legal sanctity by our telemedicine policy," he added.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in India rose to 873 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

