Sonia forms task force to intensify response of Congress-ruled states to COVID19

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has constituted a task force to intensify the efforts of Congress-ruled state governments to deal with the grave situation prevailing on account of COVID19 in a coordinated manner. The members of the committee are chairmen of the respective manifesto implementation committees of Congress-ruled states.

They include party leaders P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, Tamradhwaj Sahu and M Veerapa Moily. An AICC release issued by party general secretary KC Venugopal said the members of the task force will start work immediately with the respective Congress-ruled state governments to ensure that the daily distress and suffering of people is mitigated.

The government enforced a 21-day lockdown in the country from Tuesday midnight to prevent the spread of coronavirus. With commercial and business establishments closed, thousands of migrant workers have been leaving some big cities on foot for their native places. Apart from Sonia Gandhi, party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have expressed concern over difficulties faced by the migrant workers. Various state governments have taken steps to provide them relief and ease their journey. (ANI)

