Left Menu
Development News Edition

Combating COVID-19: Punjab Police scale up system

The Punjab Police have further scaled up their citizen support system to cope with the lockdown in the state due to COVID-19 crisis.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Chandigarh (Punjab)
  • |
  • Updated: 28-03-2020 19:54 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-03-2020 19:54 IST
Combating COVID-19: Punjab Police scale up system
Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta. Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab Police have further scaled up their citizen support system to cope with the lockdown in the state due to COVID-19 crisis. DGP Dinkar Gupta said: "To further improve its response time and cope with the increased pressure on 112 helpline, the Punjab Police today augmented the capacity of the 112 call centre by adding 11 workstations, raising its capacity to 53. A total of 159 personnel are manning the stations, working in three shifts."

Operators from the Punjab Police Saanjh Kendras and private BPOs have been roped in and were on Friday provided training to join the 112 workforce, said the DGP. The workstations were earlier, on Thursday, increased from 32 to 42.

The Punjab government is also in talks with a private BPO firm for hiring a ready/functional 100-operator station to augment/supplement the capacity of 112, the DGP said, adding that they will join the existing workforce soon. According to the DGP, while in normal times, the number of calls received on 112 was around 4000-5000. This has gone up to over 17,000 in the past few days.

Of these, around 60 per cent are related to COVID-19 related issues, including the provision of essential commodities, emergency medical conditions and curfew related issues, curfew/lockdown, ambulance service, suspected individuals, among others, he said. The callers are directed to the District Control Rooms or 104/108 for any health-related queries, ambulance etc. Those related to the provision of medicines, groceries and other essential commodities are provided with the phone number of the District War Rooms set up by Deputy Commissioners, concerned official or local vendors as per requirements.

For further streamlining the system, the Community Policing wing of Punjab Police has set up Saanjh Help Desks at all District Control Rooms. All the calls that are forwarded from 112 Helpline to Districts are also taken up by these helpdesks and are proactively followed up with the caller until the issue is resolved. In liaison with the local PCR and SHO, they are also ensuring that the essential goods and medicines are delivered to needy. They also liaison with other departments, like Health, Food supply, as and when required, said the DGP.

The system helped the 55 families migrant labourers from Bihar, residing in Ludhiana, get dry rations on Friday, said the DGP. In Raja Sansi, Amritsar, groceries were provided to 30-35 families by the SHO in coordination with the local Gurudwara, while in Muchal village in Amritsar (Rural), a woman who had recently delivered a baby was rushed to hospital in distress. The Mohali police also responded to similar calls to provide dry ration to 500 families and one cooked meal for immediate consumption on Friday.

The Punjab Police has also stepped up their relief operations and supplied 223605 packets today, an increase of 19 per cent from Friday. In the last three days, a total of 5,42,000 units of food have been distributed among 27 districts. In another initiative, ADGP Intelligence has compiled a detailed list of the slums in the state to enable due care for the slum dwellers in these tough times, according to the DGP.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Police have also taken several measures to manage crowds arriving at the 'mandis' after Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's directed that harvesting and marketing of horticulture products be permitted in a controlled manner. While the 'mandis' will open for sale at 5 am on Sunday and Monday, from Tuesday onwards they will commence sale at 8 am. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

Robert Pattinson’s The Batman shoot halted, his snap with Kristen Stewart on Instagram

Dakota Johnson shows how she washes & rubs her hands with brush – watch new video

Spain, Turkey reject China’s faulty testing kits over incorrect results

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

Videos

Latest News

Rs 1 lakh crore grant to states will help in fight against COVID-19: CM Gehlot suggests PM

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, urging him to take measures like granting of Rs 1 lakh crore to states to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and problems during the lockdown to stop the diseases spre...

Europe death toll from coronavirus surges past 20,000

The coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 20,000 people in Europe, according to a tally of official figures gathered by AFP at 1415 GMT on SaturdayEurope is now the most affected continent with 20,059 deaths from a total of 337,632 case...

Cops help stranded couple reach home with their newborn

The Delhi Police on Saturday came to the rescue of a couple that was stuck in a hospital due to the lockdown after the woman gave birth. According to police, the mans sister approached them through Twitter saying he has been staying at the ...

Eight more test positive for COVID-19 in J&K, total cases 28

Eight people tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, taking the total number of such cases in the Union Territory to 28, officials said. Contacts of the fresh positive cases are being traced, they said. Seven mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020