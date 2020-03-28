Delhi-based firm manufactures personal protection kits for doctors, health workers to combat COVID-19

Amid surging demand for protective gear for medical staff in the situation created by the outbreak of COVID 19, a Delhi-based company is manufacturing Personal Protection Kits (PPKs) for doctors and healthcare workers. The protection gear being manufactured by Surgilife Medical Devices Pvt Ltd includes gown, gloves, face masks, goggles and shoe covers.

Sandeep Sareen, director of the company, said the demand is up by 200 per cent but the production is less due to lockdown. He said the company usually provides dressing material to medical professionals. "We manufacture gowns, mask and clothing used for surgical purposes. To combat coronavirus, Surgilife Medical Devices Pvt Ltd is manufacturing Personal Protection Kits (PPKs)for doctors and medical healthcare workers. It will protect doctors and nurses from coronavirus. It is a pack of five things - white gown, surgical hand gloves, mask, specs and shoe cover," he said.

"The demand is up by 200 per cent but production is low due to lockdown. Transportation of raw material is a major challenge for us. We are facing problems while procuring raw material. We are also facing a shortage of staff," he added. The company is based in Patparganj industrial area. Dr Ravi Malik, Promoter of Malik Radix Hospital said that there is an increase in the demand for medical kits as medical staff needs to be fully secure.

"Our medical staff need to be fully safe and have to cover themselves from head to toes with gown, gloves, mask, shoe cover and specs. PPKs are important for all those who are in the medical profession as it protects them from virus and gives them confidence and sense of full safety," Malik said. He said production of PPKs should be increased to provide them to doctors and other staff in the situation created by COVID19.

Malik said people should not wear masks and gloves without medical advice as this creates a shortage of these products in the market for doctors. "As the demand of sanitisers and masks is increasing, it is a big opportunity for Indian manufacturers and startups to meet the demand," he added.

The government enforced a 21-day lockdown from Tuesday midnight in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus. The total number of positive cases recorded in the country mounted to 918 on Saturday. (ANI)

